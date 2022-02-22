Donald Trump's Truth social app becomes most downloaded app on Apple App Store

Former US President Donald Trump's own social media app Truth is finally out and available for download. A day after the app was formally unveiled, Truth social app became the most downloaded app on the Apple App Store. Donald Trump was banned from all the major social media accounts for inciting violence against Capitol Hill.

The Truth social app was available on the App Store shortly after it was officially announced. The app was the top free app available on social media on Monday. The app was automatically available to the users who had pre-ordered the app before it was rolled out. However, the ride wasn't smooth for the app. It was marred with technical glitches with users unable to register their accounts. Many users were added to a waitlist with a message: "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist."

Trump was barred from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms after he made provocative statements on social media, which further led to the Capitol Hill riots on January 6 last year. CEO Devin Nunes of Truth social and a former Republic party member, told Fox News that the app would be available to more people in the Apple App Store. It will be made fully functional by the end of March at least within the United States.

"This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store. That's going to be awesome because we're going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform. Our goal is, I think we're going to hit it. I think by the end of March, we're going to be fully operational, at least within the United States, Nunes said.

The Truth social app is similar to Twitter. Users will be able to follow notable personalities as well as other users on the social media platform. The app will also allow users to send personal messages to the people they follow. They can also repost their tweets and comment on their tweets. The app also comes with a dark theme and allows users to create hashtags. It is safe to call the Truth social, a Twitter clone.