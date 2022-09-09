Don't ask your relatives to get cheap iPhone 14 from the US: Here's why

iPhones are expensive in India but there is a significant difference in price if you order from the US. However,with the launch of the iPhone 14 series, ordering iPhones from the US will no longer be a feasible option. Due to the taxes, iPhones cost more in India than they do in the US, so people find it better to ask their relatives or friends living in the US to get one for them. The iPhone 14 series in the US will not come with a SIM tray. People residing there will have to rely entirely on eSIM, which will be fixed to the phone's motherboard and can't be removed physically.

Is eSIM not available in India?

The iPhone 14 series in the US will not get a SIM tray but the Indian variants will get one. So, if you order a phone from the US, you will be able to use it, but before that you will have to apply for an eSIM and discard your physical SIM. Switching to an eSIM would also mean that you will not be able to switch to an Android device or an iOS device as freely as you can do with the physical SIM.

That said, eSIMs are easily available in India. Popular carriers like Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio have been listed with Apple as compatible eSIM providers. You will simply have to go to a store to get your eSIM activated. However, not everyone will find the eSIM convenient and it would be quite a task to activate eSIM if you switched to a different provider.

If your phone conks off someday, you will not have the luxury of taking the SIM out and using it on a different device. You will probably have to go to an Airtel or a Vodafone Store to get your eSIM activated till your primary device starts working again.

Other drawbacks of eSIM

The new eSIM mandate in the iPhone 14 series will make it a lot harder for people travelling to other countries from the US. The current norm lets people get a new physical SIM whenever they go to a new country for various purposes. That is because it is the easiest way to avoid roaming charges, but with the new iPhone 14, it would be nearly impossible for people to get a new SIM. They may have to carry a second phone to use a SIM from a different country.