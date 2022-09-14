Don't feel bad, there is one country where iPhone 14 Pro Max is more expensive than India

iPhone prices have always made Indian users unhappy. The recently launched iPhone 14 series too did not make Indians feel any good because the prices, like every year, were exorbitantly high as compared to other countries. However, Indians should not feel so bad about the iPhone 14's price, as there is another country where the iPhone is even more expensive than it is in India. As per a post doing the rounds on Twitter, Turkey sells the most expensive iPhones.

If we talk about the price of the iPhone 14 Pro in India for the 128GB, the device is priced at Rs 1,29,900, whereas the same variant is priced at Rs 1,74,000 in Turkey. The price of the 1TB variant goes up to 2.32 lakh. So, India is not the first but the third most expensive country in the world for new iPhones. Turkey tops the list currently. If you want to get the cheapest iPhone 14 Pro in the world, you can order it from the US because it sells the cheapest iPhones. However, ordering iPhones comes with its own set of disadvantages.

Brazil is the second most expensive country for iPhones. The iPhone 14 sells at a starting price of Rs 1,18,500. The other three models start at Rs 1,34,000 for the 128GB, Rs 1,48,000 for the 256GB and Rs 1,63,500 respectively for the 512GB.

In India, the entry-level iPhone 14 is selling at a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900 and the 512GB is priced at Rs 1,09,000. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at 128GB Rs 89,900, 256GB variant is priced at Rs 99,900 whereas the 512GB is priced at Rs 1,19,900.

The top variants, including the iPhone 14 Pro, come at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 1,39,900, the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,59,000 and the 1TB variant is priced at Rs 1,79,900. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,39,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB and Rs 1,69,900 for the 512GB and Rs 1,89,900 for the 1TB variant.