Don’t want to pay bills separately for family members? Check out Vodafone Idea’s family postpaid plans  

If you are tired of paying separate bills for your family members every month, you should check out the family postpaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea. If you opt for a family postpaid plan, you will no longer have to pay bills separately. All the numbers clubbed under the family plans will get the same benefits in terms of data benefits, unlimited calls and more. The family postpaid plans will also help save a lot of money.

Here are the family postpaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea.

–Vodafone Idea currently offers three family postpaid plans. The first in line is the postpaid plan costing Rs 699. The postpaid plan is useful if you are looking for a plan for two people. The plan will allow two connections. As far as the benefits are concerned, the primary member will get unlimited calling features, 40GB data, 3000 sms per month, 200GB data rollover. Similarly, the secondary member will also get unlimited calling feature, 40GB data, 3000 sms per month, and 200GB data rollover.

– If you are looking for a postpaid plan for four connections, you can opt for the plan costing Rs 999. The plan allows four connections, this means four numbers can be included in the plan. The Rs 999 includes unlimited calls, 140GB data benefits, 3000 SMS/Month along with 200GB data rollover. The secondary members will also get unlimited calls, 40GB data benefits, 3000 SMS/Month along with 200GB data rollover.

– If you want to include more than five numbers in the plan, you can opt for the postpaid plan costing Rs 1149. You can have the same bill for five connections if you opt for this plan. The plan includes unlimited calls, 140GB data benefits, 3000 SMS/Month along with 200GB data rollover. The secondary members will also get unlimited calls, 40GB data benefits, 3000 SMS/Month along with 200GB data rollover.

On a related note, Vodafone Idea removed the RedX postpaid plans, which were considered the flagship postpaid plans. Users were required to register for a lock- in period of 6 months. The postpaid plans were also more expensive than the regular plans. All of them were priced over Rs 1000. Vodafone was offering three RedX plans previously, which included one flagship REDX postpaid plan at Rs 1099 and two-family postpaid plans priced at Rs 1699 and Rs 2299.



