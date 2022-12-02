DoT asked Jio, Airtel to not install 5G services near airports: everything you need to know

Telecom operators including Jio and Airtel are rolling out their 5G network coverage across India. 5G is now available in many Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and many others. But, despite residing in 5G-enabled cities, people living in nearby areas of Airport may have to wait for 5G a little longer. According to media reports, The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked telcos to not install 5G base stations near airports.

DoT has reportedly sent a letter to telecom operators and asked them not to install 5G base stations in the 3.3-3.6 Ghz band in the area of 2.1 kilometers. The buffer area should be covered from both ends of the runway and 910 meters from the center line of the runway of Indian airports with immediate effect.

"The telecom service providers (TSPs) are advised that in the area 2,100 meters from both ends of the runway and 910 meters from the center line of the runway of Indian Airports shall have no 5G/ IMT base stations in the 3,300-3,670 MHz," the official letter by DoT reads.

"Ensure downward tilting of 5G base stations to an extent such that the 5G emissions do not interfere with radio altimeters," the letter further stated.

The decision came after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation raised concerns about the 5G band which could possibly interfere with the radio altimeter and GPS in airplanes. The concern is raised globally, especially for the old vintage aircrafts.

The aviation ministry has also provided a buffer and safety zone sketch to telecom providers and has asked them to ensure mitigation measures while deploying C-band 5G spectrum in and around an airport. They have also asked for some time to replace the existing equipment with new, updated variants.

Earlier this year, the concern about the 5G network interfering with flights was raised internationally. According to the US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration, "5G interference with the aircraft's radio altimeter could prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode, which could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway."