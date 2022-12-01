DoT asks telcos to not install 5G stations near airports: Report

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has sent a letter to telecom providers not to install C-band 5G base stations within the 2.1 km range of Indian airports.

The department explained that the C-Band 5G can potentially create problems with the airplane's radio altimeters, which could impact the takeoff and landing processes.

This was first reported by IANS, the letter by the DoT told telecom companies like Airtel, Jio and Vodafone "in the area of 2,100 meters from both ends of runway and 910 meters from centre line of runway of Indian Airports shall have no 5G/ IMT base stations in the 3,300-3,670 MHz".

The letter also said that the base station, nodal or repeater installed in the periphery of 540 metres surrounding the area, the maximum power must be limited to 58 dBm/MHz in 3,300-3,670 MHz range.

The DoT letter said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has provided a buffer and safety zone sketch. It has also requested telecom operators to ensure mitigation measures while implementing C-band 5G spectrum near the airports, the report added.

All the Indian telcos are using C-band frequencies to offer wireless 5G network services in different parts of the country and are actively ramping up their operations. While Jio is rolling out beta services, Airtel is rolling out 5G commercially at no extra cost to the consumer.

Jio's 5G services are now live in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Nagpur, Nathdwara, Varanasi, Hyderabad.

Airtel too has expanded to many cities. It has in fact started at select airports as well.

Here's a list of airports where Airtel has launched 5G serivces

- Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2

- Lohegaon Airport in Pune

- Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

- Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur

- Jayprakash Narayan Airport in Patna