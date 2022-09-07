Dubai and other Gulf countries warn Netflix over content, say clean it before streaming

Gulf Arab countries, including Dubai, have urged Netflix to remove content that, in their opinion, is violating "Islamic and societal standards" in the region. The countries have asked Netflix to censor or remove portions of TV shows that show same-sex relationships. They have also warned that if Netflix fails to do so, legal action will be taken against the streaming giant.

According to Reuters, which is reporting on the matter, in a programme addressing the issue, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya TV played blurred-out animation clips which were showing the same-sex relationships between two girls.

According to a statement from the General Commission for Audiovisual Media in Riyadh, the content violates media laws in the Gulf Cooperation Council including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The commission also warned that it would take "necessary legal measures" if the OTT platform continued to broadcast offensive content.

On Tuesday, the UAE released a similar statement about Netflix content, stating that it would monitor what the platform broadcasts in the following days and "assess its commitment to broadcasting controls" in the country.

Notably, in many Muslim-majority countries, same-sex relationships are illegal. As a result, regulators in those countries have in the past banned films that feature such relationships. They also sometimes censor films that contain profanity or illegal drug usage.

Early this year, the UAE and other Muslim nations banned the animated feature film "Lightyear" by Walt Disney-Pixar from showing in theatres because it has protagonists who are in a same-sex relationship.

Netflix, which is based in the US, often has content that is in line with norms prevailing in developed countries. However, when the service streams this same content in countries that are not liberal and where the governments have a tendency to control what people can see or not see, it runs into legal and policy issues.

The problem, although seemingly acute in Gulf countries because of their rigid norms, is something that can be seen even in India, where there have been calls to censor content on streaming sites. In fact, companies like Netflix and Amazon Prime often censor some parts or dialogues to sanitise their content for markets like India.