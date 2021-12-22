DuckDuckGo is working on a privacy-focused desktop browser

DuckDuckGo's web browser for desktop uses is now officially in the works, touts the privacy firm, noting that it would be a game-changing privacy-focused alternative for the older options out

there, such as Google Chrome and Mozilla's Firefox.

In a blog post, DuckDuckGo says it will be built on the same infrastructure as its mobile browser and will redefine user expectations of everyday online privacy. DuckDuckGo web browser is touted to be a privacy-focused alternative for browsers like Google Chrome and Firefox.

"It's not a 'privacy browser'; it's an everyday browsing app that respects your privacy because there's never a bad time to stop companies from spying on your search and browsing history," the company wrote.

DuckDuckGo says it's building its desktop browser around the OS-provided rendering engines instead of Chromium, which other web browsers like Microsoft Edge, Drave, and Vivaldi use. The company says this allows them to "strip away a lot of the unnecessary cruft and clutter that's accumulated over the years in major browsers."

(Tweet Screenshot)

This is how every third-party browser you can install on your phone is created, whether it's an iPhone or Android device. The blog post claims that "Compared to Chrome, the DuckDuckGo app for desktop is cleaner, way more private, and early tests have found it significantly faster too!"

The DuckDuckGo desktop browser is currently in private testing for macOS, but the company is also working on a version for Windows. The specific release date of the browser is unclear, but we'd expect it sometime in 2022 at the earliest.

Last month, DuckDuckGo introduced a built-in tool for its mobile browsing app that's supposed to prevent apps from tracking users on Android. The new Android feature seeks to prevent third-party companies from tracking users within Android apps that are not their own.

Available in private beta for users of the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser, the company says it's "the easiest way to block trackers lurking in your apps."And in July, the company rolled out an email protection service that says it will strip away any trackers attached to your emails.