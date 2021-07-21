DuckDuckGo launches free to use email tracking removal service for increased privacy

Privacy oriented web browser DuckDuckGo has launched a new Email Protection service for its users. The service will remove trackers found on the emails received by the users, thus ensuring privacy. Interestingly, the service will not require users to change their prevalent email service or app.

Announcing the launch of the beta version of the new Email Protection, DuckDuckGo highlights that around 70 per cent of emails shared over the internet contain trackers. These trackers can detect when an email has been opened and can even capture additional details like the user's location and device.

Over time, this data collected through email trackers can be used to profile a person for targeted ads and content online. DuckDuckGo explains how this data is also usually sent directly to third parties, without the user's consent in most cases.

The new service by the web browser will attempt to tackle this issue. It will work as an email forwarding service that will forward the emails to a person's primary email address after removing trackers.

To get started, DuckDuckGo says that users can simply choose their Duck Email Address (you@duck.com) and use it instead of their primary one. The emails received on this address will then be treated for emails trackers. Once the hidden trackers are removed, the emails will be forwarded to the regular inbox of the user.

This means that the Email Protection service by DuckDuckGo will work on top of a regular email service and not as a standalone offering. This is a huge plus as it will not require users to shift their email base from one service to another.

DuckDuckGo also clears that the Private Duck email addresses are easy to deactivate. It promises that it does not save the emails on its own servers, not even its headers (e.g., to/from), thus ensuring privacy for the users.

The service is currently under beta testing and DuckDuckGo is letting new people in every day. It states that those interested in experiencing the Email Protection feature can sign up for the private beta waitlist, without sharing any personal information. The waitlist can be found under Settings > Beta Features > Email Protection on the DuckDuckGo app for iOS or Android.