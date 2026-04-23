Dunzo co-founder Kabeer Biswas raises Rs 102 crore for new consumer AI startup ‘M’

Kabeer Biswas, co-founder of Dunzo, is back in the startup arena, raising Rs 102 crore (around $11 million) for his new venture ‘M’, a consumer AI platform focused on automating household management.

The round is led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Blume Ventures and Kunal Shah's CRED, according to regulatory filings.

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Incorporated as Curious Digital Pvt Ltd, the company has approved the issuance of 54,956 Series Seed compulsorily convertible preference shares at Rs 18,577 each to raise the capital.

Peak XV is investing Rs 46.4 crore (about $5 million), while Blume Ventures and CRED are contributing Rs 37.12 crore ($4 million) and Rs 18.56 crore ($2 million), respectively.

Co-founded by Biswas and former Dunzo president Kartik Mishra, ‘M’ is positioned as a consumer AI startup aimed at simplifying home management. The company is building what it describes as an AI-powered concierge to automate routine decisions, coordination and everyday services.

“We believe running the household is one of the most painful and overlooked aspects of modern urban living… We are using AI to reimagine how it runs,” the company said on its LinkedIn profile.

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Biswas is best known for co-founding Dunzo in 2014, which started as a concierge-style service allowing users to outsource errands such as grocery pickups and deliveries. The startup later scaled into a hyperlocal delivery platform but struggled with high cash burn and operational complexity, eventually scaling down operations.

The latest fundraise comes months after Biswas’ brief stint at Flipkart, where he had joined to lead its quick commerce vertical, Flipkart Minutes, before exiting during a broader transition phase.