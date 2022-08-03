Dyson Airwrap multi-styler new generation launched in India, price set at Rs 45,900

Dyson has launched the new generation Airwrap styler in the market. As per Dyson, the Airwrap multi-styler is its best performing styler yet. About the design of the Airwrap, the company has said that it has challenged its own design to miniaturise and multiply the Coanda effect. The hair styling device now comes with new styling barrels with rotating tips. So styling your hair, curling it would now be a seamless task.

Talking about the Dyson Airwarp Multi-styler, James Dyson said: "Most styling tools ignore that hair types are very different what attachment may work for one, could be detrimental to another. The advancements in the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler build on the success of its predecessor, through relentless research, user trials and advancements in computational fluid dynamics. The result: direction change barrels for faster and easier curling, re-engineered brush attachments for more precise shaping, and an entirely new, dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Our ability to control airflow delivers enhanced Coanda performance to curl, shape and hide flyaways without extreme heat."

The new generation Dyson styler comes with a styling barrel with a rotating cool tip. Dyson says that the new technology enables users to achieve curls and waves faster. That is because, previously, Dyson used two barrels to achieve two separate tasks, but now the company has combined two attachments into one. Now users can easily style the full head, creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without the need to switch attachment mid-style.

Existing Dyson airwrap users can upgrade to the attachments without doing away with their old device.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler: Price and availability

The new Dyson Airwrap multi-styler has been launched at Rs. 45,900. The device will be up for sale starting today. The company says that the existing users can use the new attachments with old device as they are fully compatible with existing machines and owners can upgrade their full set for Rs.14900.

