Dyson confirms to launch 20 haircare products in India in the next 4 years

Entered India just a couple of years ago, Dyson offers a wide range of hair styling products for women. The Singapore-based tech lifestyle brand believes that the category has a lot of scope and plans to expand it further in the upcoming years to come. In an exclusive interview with India Today Tech, Senior Dyson engineer Chidambersan Krishnaswami revealed that the company will launch up to 20 new haircare products in India in the next four years. Now, that is quite a big number and shows Dyson's commitment to its Indian consumers and fans.



The company has announced to invest around 53.9 billion rupees to expand and accelerate the research and development of its beauty products in India. This investment will be used to launch 20 new beauty products over the next four years, the Dyson engineer confirmed. When asked for further details about the number of products the company plans to launch in 2023, Krishnaswami suggested that the public should expect a surprise and wait for the big reveal. The latest hair product offered by Dyson is the Airwrap multi-styler which comes with a price of Rs 45,900. We reviewed the product, and you can read it here (https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/reviews/story/dyson-airwrap-multi-styler-review-your-one-stop-hair-styling-solution-2002516-2022-09-20).

Despite its premium price tag, Dyson has gained popularity among hair stylists and individuals who are heavily invested in haircare products.

Dyson has emerged as one of the most favored brands for hair styling in India and also gained wide popularity among experts and everyday users alike. Recently, the Singapore-based company announced that it will make its backstage debut at the Lakme Fashion Week. On March 11, celebrity hairstylist Adhuna will demonstrate the full performance freedom offered by Dyson's hair technology at designer Arpita Mehta's showcase. In the fast-paced backstage environment of a fashion show, there are no other products that work as quickly and efficiently as Dyson's products, the company engineers have claimed.

Krishnaswami also emphasized that Dyson sets itself apart from other haircare products on the market by incorporating two critical features: the Coanda effect and intelligent heat control. The Coanda effect is a key component of the Dyson Airwrap styler, which creates a spinning vortex of air around the cylindrical barrels of the tool. As the barrels spin, the airflow generated by the air vortex attracts your hair to them, encouraging your hair to wrap itself around the barrel. This innovative process helps to curl your hair without using high temperatures, which can damage your hair.

Heat damage can occur quickly when hair is exposed to high temperatures, which is where Dyson's intelligent heat control feature becomes essential. According to Krishnaswami, Dyson's haircare products are currently the safest available on the market, making it safe to use them every day without worrying about damaging your hair.

Although Dyson products are well-regarded, they may not be affordable for everyone. The company realizes that yet does not plan to venture into the affordable category for now, as a lot of research and engineering goes into creating the Dyson products. When asked about the possibility of Dyson launching more affordable products in India, Krishnaswami said that the company has not yet considered that option and will continue to focus on the premium segment for now.