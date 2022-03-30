Dyson launches its first-ever headphones with a built-in air purifier

Dyson has unveiled a new pair of headphones, named Dyson Zone. As always, the firm renowned for its innovative vacuum and air-flow technologies did not create a mainstream product. Instead, Dyson's new headphones come with an in-built air purifier, making it a wearable air purifier with audio functionality, as opposed to a simple audio accessory.

The new Dyson headphones look just as unique as they sound. Two large ear cups are connected together through a headband at the top, while they extend to engulf the wearer's face in a mask. These may not resemble any product we have seen before, but the Dyson Zone definitely looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie depicting humans on another planet.

Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones mark the company's first step into wearable technology. For functionality, Dyson says that the Dyson Zone headphones are a set of noise-canceling, high fidelity over-ear headphones. Just as they deliver music to your ears, the headphones also supply a purified airflow to the nose and mouth of the wearer. Dyson says that the air filtration technology is backed by its marquee air quality research and development.

Dyson says that it went for a "non-contact solution" In order to make the headphones comfortable for the wearer. This means that the face mask on the device operates without full-face contact. Dyson claims that this is "a brand-new clean air delivery mechanism."

So how do they work? As the company explains in its press release, compressors within the earcups of the Dyson Zone draw air through the dual-layer filters fitted within the headphones. There is a negatively charged electrostatic filter that captures ultrafine particles such as allergens, and particles from sources such as brake dust. Another, potassium-enriched carbon layer captures city gas pollutants like NO2 and SO2. The compressor then channels the purified air to the wearer's nose and mouth via the contact-free visor.

Though the company already had expertise in air-flow, sound technology was new to it. Top have a hint on its quality, the company claims "active noise cancelling (ANC), low distortion and a neutral frequency response" on the headphones. All this is housed within large, angled ear cushions mould around the listener's ear.

It took Dyson six years of research and development and 500 prototypes to come up with the product. Now that it has, Dyson plans to sell the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones globally, starting Autumn this year, meaning we will see them on the markets anytime from September. Full product specifications and further details on availability will be announced in the coming months.



