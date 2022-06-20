E-governance solutions firm Protean, payments platform PayNearby to offer paperless PAN services

Protean eGov Technologies Limited (formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited), an e-governance solutions company, and Indian digital payment platform PayNearby today announced a strategic partnership to offer PAN-related services for PayNearby’s retail partners through Aadhaar and biometric or SMS-based OTP authentication for their customers.

"The partnership will help improve service delivery for millions of citizens as they enter the formal financial sector. It will facilitate quick and easy access to online PAN services in neighbourhood stores at affordable rates, thus eliminating the submission of physical applications and supporting documents. Once the online application form is submitted, a digital copy of the ePAN will be generated within couple of hours while a physical copy will be delivered to the customers at their chosen address in 4-5 working days," a joint statement mentioned.

The companies claim that the partnership will bring the underbanked and unbanked segments of the population within the tax fold through trusted local touchpoints, add to the country’s tax kitty and provide micro-entrepreneurs with an additional source of revenue.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, Managing Director and CEO, PayNearby, said, “We are happy and proud that Protean eGov Technologies Limited has chosen us as their partner for their PAN card services. We have been continuously working on innovation-led partnership models to offer easy access to financial and digital solutions for everyone, everywhere. With this association, we look to offer all the citizens of the country the availability of PAN card services at a neighborhood store.”

Suresh Sethi, Managing Director and CEO, Protean eGov Technologies, said, “We are delighted to partner with PayNearby as part of our strategy to contribute to a financial ecosystem that offers socio-economic benefits across all strata of the society. Our partnership will help to advance our shared vision of an inclusive and empowered India. This initiative is aligned with our mission to leave no citizen behind and bring the digitally excluded into the fold of formal financial economy.”



