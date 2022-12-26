E-Luna: Kinetic to bring back the iconic 50-year-old two-wheeler brand, in a new EV avatar

If you think gone are the days when one would think of buying a Luna moped, then you are wrong! Kinetic Engineering on Monday announced that Luna will soon be making a comeback but this time as an EV.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said, "Exactly 50 years ago, Kinetic Engineering Limited created automobile history by launching the Luna – priced at that time at Rs. 2000 which made it the most efficient, affordable, and convenient transportation solution for India," adding that the company has now reached full circle with its electric variant.

E-Luna

The E-Luna will be launched shortly by its sister company Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions. KEL has developed all the major subassemblies for the E-Luna including the main chassis, main stand, side stand, and swing arm and has set up a dedicated production line with an initial capacity of 5000 sets per month, the company added.

KEL has also invested over Rs 3 crores in upgrading its paint shop and press & fabrication shops

Ajinkya Firodia, MD, Kinetic Engineering Limited, said “We are very proud to be making all the major subassemblies of the same and be a part of this legacy! At its peak, Luna was selling over 2000 [units] per day. I am sure it will do very well in its new avatar."

He also said that the company expects E-Luna to add over Rs 30 crores annually over the next 2-3 years.

A peek into the past

Kinetic Luna is a 50 cc moped that was introduced by Kinetic Engineering in India in 1972. Though it continues to be produced and marketed in India, it's rare to spot it on Indian roads anymore. The original Luna of 1972 was a licensed copy of Piaggio Ciao moped. It has since been updated by Kinetic until the end of production in the early 2000s.

