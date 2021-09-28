Echo Show 15 is Amazon's largest smart display ever meant for your kitchen wall

Amazon has announced its newest smart display called Amazon Echo Show 15 at its invite-only hardware event today. The Amazon Echo Show 15 is the largest smart display Amazon has ever launched. It is more like a mini TV with a 15-inch display. The Echo Show 15 also looks different from all the Echo Show devices launched before. There are no gigantic speakers attached to the display. The display on the contrary has very thin borders as you would see on a smart TV. The device is meant for your wall, in fact, it can be the perfect entertainment device for your kitchen wall.

The Amazon Echo Show 15 can either be placed horizontally or vertically depending on the space available on your wall. The Echo Show 15 can play music, play movies from Prime Video, control all the smart devices attached to the device, can also be used as a digital sticky note board. Meaning, you can leave messages for your family members on the Echo Show 15. The display will also act like a digital calendar and highlight the important events in your life. The device also comes with enable picture-in-picture live camera viewing, which will let you keep an eye over your dog and kids.