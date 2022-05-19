Ed-tech firm Vedantu fires more than 424 employees over scarce capital

Popular ed-tech company, Vedantu has fired more employees in the second round of layoffs. The company CEO Vamsi Krishna announced the move through an official blog post.

In the blog post, Krishna stated that "out of 5900 Vedans, 424 of our fellow teammates i.e ~7% of our company, will be parting with us." "This has been an extremely difficult call to make, and I want each Vedan to understand why V had to take this call and what it means to you and the future of Vedantu," Krishna said.

"Currently, the external environment is tough. War in Europe, impending recession fears, and Fed rate interest hikes have led to inflationary pressures with massive correction in stocks globally and in India as well. Given this environment, capital will be scarce for upcoming quarters," Krishna further explained.

In the first round of layoffs, Vedantu fired around 200 employees. At the time, the company spokesperson said, "we have over 6000 employees out of which ~120 contractors and 80 full-time or 3.5% of the total strength, are academics or assistant teachers were being reevaluated. We have an annual contract with them, and at the beginning of every academic year, we follow a process of load rebalancing where we rejig pertaining to these roles, based on our growth expectations."

At the time, the spokesperson said that the company is looking to hire over 1000 employees in various departments including over 100 for similar positions.

Even though Vedantu said that the layoff process was a part of re-evaluation, several employees claimed that the company served them pink slips without any prior notice.

Additionally, several other companies like Unacademy, Meesho, Trell, among others, recently trimmed their workforce, most possibly to extend their runway and conserve cash.

Just last month, Unacademy laid off around 600 employees stating non-performance and role redundancy. An Unacademy spokesperson said, "based on the outcome of several assessments, a small subset of employees, contractor, and Educator roles were re-evaluated due to role redundancy and performance, as is common for any organization of our size and scale."

