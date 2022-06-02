Edtech startup Udayy shuts shop in India, fires entire workforce

Startsups across the country are finding it hard to keep up with inflation. After Unacademy, Vedantu, another edtech startup Udayy bites the dust. The ed-tech company suffered huge losses when the schools reopened after a hiatus of two years. The company has shut down its operations in India and the entire workforce has been asked to leave.

"Udayy was witnessing the post-pandemic world for the first time. As the kids went back to school, we faced roadblocks in growing the original model of online, live learning. We evaluated multiple different strategies and adjacent pivots however none of them was promising enough," co-founder Saumya Yadav told Money control.

She added, "After a lot of deliberation, we decided that it's better to shut down the business than to spend more time and capital on it. Our investors, team members, and customers have been very supportive."

Over 100 employees who were part of the startup were asked to leave. However, Yadav noted that the employees, who lost their jobs, will be given a severance package. She also added that the company will help find the employees new jobs.

Yadav said, "We have refunded money to all our customers and paid a generous severance to our team members and teachers. We have already helped place nearly 100 percent of our employees into new jobs at other promising companies. We are returning the remaining capital, around USD 8.5 million back to our investors."