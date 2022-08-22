Elista launches Made In India Twin Tower Speakers with 140W sound output: Price, specifications

Smart-home appliance maker Elista has announced the launch of new 'made in India' speakers. Dubbed Elista TT 14000AUFB Twin Tower, the speaker system can be connected to your smart TVs. The company, which is a part of the UAE-based TeknoDome, says the Elista TT 14000AUFB Twin Tower does not only improve your home entertainment system but is also an essential gadget for festive parties at home. This is not Elista's first speaker in the country. The company also offers tall speakers such as ELS ST-8000AUFB and ELS ST-8000 MINI AUFB.

Elista TT 14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker price in India

Currently, the official website shows the Elista TT 14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker available at Rs 15,999, but the company says users can purchase it for Rs 10,500. It is also the most expensive speaker in its line-up at the moment. The ELS ST-8000AUFB carries a price tag of Rs 9,999, and the ELS ST-8000 MINI AUFB speaker costs Rs 6,999.

As the name suggests, the Elista TT 14000AUFB Twin Tower comes with twin speakers with a combined audio output of 140W. Both speakers are identical to each other in terms of design. The body features a wooden finish, while the upper half of the front has a glossy, dark finish. This part is also made of plastic.

On the right side, users will get all the options for power and other connectivity ports, like AUX. Users can also control the bass, treble and volume from this control panel. Apart from that, there's a port to let users connect an external microphone for karaoke nights. Elista provides a wireless mic with the Elista TT 14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker.

The speakers are heavy, with a combined weight of 25 kg. Each speaker measures 58.4x93.4x38.4cm. Overall, it is a no-frill speaker without any support for more advanced codecs. There's no Dolby Atmos support as well. Lastly, the speaker cutouts have big LED lights to give them a more modern look.