Elon Musk accepts Twitter not working properly, says company facing internal and external issues

A number of Twitter users have recently pointed out that they are facing several glitches while using the micro-blogging platform. It was reported earlier today that Twitter was down for a while for some users, majorly for those in the US. Elon Musk has now confirmed that Twitter has indeed been facing some issues today and they should be 'fully back on track' soon.

Elon Musk admits Twitter's glitches

While responding to a tweet about Twitter and its glitches, Musk wrote, "Multiple internal and external issues simultaneously today. Should be fully back on track later tonight."

Twitter support had also responded to the issue earlier and wrote on its official handle, "Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed."

Twitter restricted in Turkey

Earlier in the day, reports also surfaced that Twitter had been restricted in Turkey two days after the nation faced massive earthquakes.

"Real-time network data show Twitter has been restricted in Turkey; the filtering is applied on major internet providers and comes as the public come to rely on the service in the aftermath of a series of deadly earthquakes," said Netblocks, which tracks connectivity across the globe.

Elon Musk confirmed the same and said that Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access of the micro-blogging website in the area will be re-enabled soon.

Changes at Twitter after Musk's takeover

Elon Musk bought Twitter in a highly-publicised deal of USD 44 billion and assumed his new role in October 2022. One of the first things that he did after buying Twitter was to fire some of the top executives of the company, including the former CEO Parag Aggarwal. He then went on to fire the majority of the workforce across departments and many employees had resigned on their own. As a result, Twitter's workforce came down to around 2,300 people from 7,000 people. Musk also introduced a number of policy changes at the company and had altered facilities offered to the employees.

A couple of days back, Musk said that the last three months have been rough as he had to save 'Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties'. The billionaire also added that Twitter still has a long way to go and he would appreciate some 'public support'.

He wrote, "Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn't wish that pain on anyone. Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!"