Elon Musk admits to having a secret Instagram account with only 54 followers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is one of the most-followed public figures, admits to having a secret account on Instagram. Ironically, Musk has 102.9 million followers on Twitter, but his Instagram account, which he uses for personal stuff, only has 54 followers. During a podcast session with NELK boys, Musk talked about various stuff, including aliens, his botched Twitter deal and when the conversation finally veered towards social media, he admitted having an Instagram account which is not known to his followers on Twitter.

In the podcast, Musk not only revealed about his secret account on Instagram but also called it a "thirst trap". "Instagram is next level thirst trap. I found myself taking a lot of selfies and sh*t and I'm like 'what the f**k man? Why am I doing this?' Then it was a thing of getting more likes and doing selfies," Musk said. The clip of Musk talking about his Insta account was shared on Twitter several people. One Twitter user mentioned that he has zero followers on the social media app, to which Musk corrected him and said that he has close to 54 followers.

However, Musk did clarify that he uses only Twitter to communicate with people. He said it is easier to have only one concentrated outlet to make things more productive. Musk currently has more than 102 million followers on Twitter.

Interestingly, only a couple of days ago, Musk was in the process of acquiring Twitter in a 44 billion deal. However, Musk backed out just when he was expected to take over the site. He accused microblogging of hiding data on spam accounts. Musk was also sued by Twitter for backing out of the deal.

Recently, Musk challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate over fake accounts on the platform.