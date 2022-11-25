Elon Musk again warns impersonation will result in account suspension on Twitter

Elon Musk on Friday announced that anybody who tries to impersonate another person using the new verification service, slated for launch next week, will be suspended.

Musk's warning of a tweet came as a reply to a query that followed his earlier tweet that announced the new launch date for Twitter Blue. He also spoke about the new colour coding system for the verified ticks. Musk said, "Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary."

Deliberate impersonation/deception will result in account suspension.



Organizational affiliation, bio and follower count distinguish between people who genuinely have the exact same name.



We shall see how it goes. November 25, 2022

Musk further replied on the same thread saying that a way to distinguish impersonator from real account of a person is through, 'organizational affiliation, bio and follower count.'

Though Musk has a point about affiliation and follower count, it is not always that a user would go that far to check and can still take the impersonator to be the real account like it happened the last time Twitter Blue was live and saw a plethora of impersonators. This was pointed out to him by a user.

Musk then replied that Twitter shall consider other steps if suspension doesn't suffice indicating that this is a trial-and-error approach towards solving this issue.

If it actually becomes a problem, we will take those and other steps — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Twitter Blue is one of Elon Musk's projects that he has undertaken since taking over the company. It offers benefits to users who can avail this monthly subscription for $8 per month. Some of its benefits include an option to undo tweets, post longer video and audio tweets and the newly added verification feature that would give a user a blue tick next their name. Earlier, blue tick was only given to celebrities, organisations or people in the public eye.