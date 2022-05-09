Elon Musk aims to double Twitter revenue through subscriptions and other services

Elon Musk believes he can double Twitter's revenue through subscriptions alone by 2028. The Tesla CEO, who recently invested and bought Twitter for $44 billion in cash, expects it to make about $10 billion in revenue by 2028. This is double the amount that Twitter made in 2021.

A Times report stated that Musk revealed his plans and expectations under this ownership to some of Twitter's investors. The SpaceX founder and CEO aims to drive up Twitter Blue subscriptions up to 69 million by 2025. By 2028, Musk aims to bring about 128 million subscribers on board for Twitter Blue.

For the uninitiated, Twitter Blue was launched last year in India and many other markets. The subscription service is available for Rs 269 per month where subscribers get special access to features like undoing tweets, collecting tweets and creating a folder, changing the colour of the Twitter icon, etc. You also get a Reader mode to read long tweet threads.

Musk also hopes Twitter's user base will increase by nearly three folds by 2025. He expects Twitter's user base to reach 600 million users by 2025 and about 931 million by 2028.

There is also an unnamed subscription service that will bring about nine million subscribers by 2023 and 104 million by 2028. While Musk did not reveal the name or any details of the subscription service, it could be the one which he hinted recently wherein governments and corporations might have to pay a premium to use Twitter.

Twitter also aims to increase revenue through ads under Musk's ownership. The company aims to make about $12 billion in revenue via ads by 2028. The company also plans to make about $15 million from an unknown payments business, which could grow up to $1.3 billion in revenue by 2028.

Musk also aims to hire about 3,600 employees in the near future. The company aims to have 11,072 employees by 2025. A recent report revealed that job interest in Twitter increased by 250 per cent on Glassdoor.