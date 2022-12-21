Elon Musk allegedly fired two Tesla employees for criticizing his tweets 

The self-proclaimed ambassador of free speech, Elon Musk, has reportedly kicked out two employees from Tesla for complaining about the company's policies. As per a Bloomberg report, the employees were fired for being a part of a group for discussing and drafting letters critical of Musk. One of the employees who was fired said that Musk's tweet violated the company's anti-harassment policy. The employees were fired in June. Out of the two fired employees, one even got a raise in May.

Musk has time and again stated how much he supports free speech. He had once said in a tweet that he wants his worst critics to remain on Twitter. However, in real life, Musk could not tolerate discussions against him. A Bloomberg report says that the employees were fired for violating the labor laws. As per the attorneys of the employees and complaints they filed with federal regulators, they were fired for being a part of a group that discussed and drafted letters that were critical of Musk.

In one of the drafts, the employees asked Tesla executives to reconsider the strict return-to-office policy that Musk imposed in late May. Another employee said that one of Musk's tweets violated Tesla's anti-harassment policy. Interestingly, one of the two employees who were fired got a raise in May, and was fired in June. The other employee was fired a few days later. They were told by the company that their discussions on the group were "an attack" on Tesla.

The employees alleged that they were fired for discussing "Tesla's failure to enforce its non-harassment policy and its implementation of its post-Covid return to office policy." Tesla has not commented on the termination of the two employees.

This isn't the first time Musk has fired people for speaking against him. He fired several SpaceX employees for writing an open letter to him. Musk led-SpaceX fired employees when they wrote an open letter criticizing Musk's behaviour. In the letter, employees described Musk's behavior as "a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks." The letter also talked about SpaceX's "No Asshole" policy and asked the company to "publicly address and condemn Elon's harmful Twitter behavior."



"As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX — every Tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company. It is critical to make clear to our teams and to our potential talent pool that his messaging does not reflect our work, our mission, or our values," the SpaceX employees noted in the letter.