Elon Musk announces major changes in Twitter algorithm; check what’s going to change

On Sunday, Twitter’s top boss Elon Musk tweeted some major software revamps on the microblogging website. He explained that two significant problems have been addressed.

Musk tweeted, "1. Fanout service for Following feed was getting overloaded when I tweeted, resulting in up to 95% of my tweets not getting delivered at all. Following is now pulling from search (aka Earlybird). When Fanout crashed, it would also destroy anyone else’s tweets in queue."

In the same tweet, Musk explained the second significant issue. He tweeted, "2. Recommendation algorithm was using absolute block count, rather than percentile block count, causing accounts with many followers to be dumped, even if blocks were only 0.1% of followers. Also, it’s trivial to bot spam accounts with blocks."

Musk met with the engineers because he observed a decreased low count of followers and likes on his tweets in the past couple of weeks. He mentioned to the engineers that he was "only getting tens of thousands of impressions."

This comes days after users complained about a new and different font. A user tweeted, "wh. why does twitter use a different font depending on whether you're actively viewing a tweet."

Addressing the same issue, Musk admitted the font issue. He tweeted saying, "oversized font & undersized paragraph spacing will be fixed this week."

Another change Musk and his team are working on is advertising keywords. Replying to a user complaint, Musk said, "....Advertising also needs to be semantic keyword-based, so it’s contextually relevant. Amazingly, ads shown when doing Twitter searches don’t consider the search words! We’re changing that as fast as possible."

Meanwhile, Musk has been working on the recommendation algorithm for some time and had set February 10 as the deadline to fix it.