Elon Musk apologises for irrelevant Twitter ads, says company is taking necessary action

It isn't every day that Elon Musk apologies to the public. The Twitter-owner, who often makes headlines due to his statements, recently wrote in a tweet that 'he is sorry for all those annoying and irrelevant Twitter ads'. The billionaire further added that the company is taking the necessary steps and will be tying ads to keywords and topics in tweets, similar to how Google search works.

Elon Musk apologises for Twitter ads

He wrote, "Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter! We're taking the (obvious) corrective action of tying ads to keywords and topics in tweets, like Google does with search. This will improve contextual relevance dramatically."

Twitter users can charge for their content

In another Tweet, Musk, while replying to a user, also said that Twitter is working on 'longer tweets with basic formatting' so that any content can be posted on Twitter. He also said that they company is working towards a feature where people can charge others for their content.

"Good use of long tweet! Next update will allow much longer tweets with basic formatting, so you can post any content on Twitter. We're also spinning up subscriptions, so you can charge people for some content and they can easily pay with one click," he wrote.

Elon Musk slams Microsoft

Recently, the Twitter owner had slammed Microsoft for turning ChatGPT parent company OpenAI into 'an open source, non-profit company' that served as a counterweight to Google'.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet that said that Musk co-founded OpenAI even though he says that artificial intelligence is 'one of the biggest risks to civilization and needs to be regulated'.

"OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it "Open" AI), non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all," he wrote.

As per reports, OpenAI was founded in 2015 with the intent of saving humanity from the potential destruction of AI. The company was launched as a non-profit research company, dedicated to the cause. Sam Altman and Elon Musk were among the founders of the company. Musk resigned from OpenAI in 2018 as his other two companies, SpaceX and Tesla, were also working on AI technologies.

In 2019, OpenAI declared itself as a 'for profit' company and partnered with the likes of Microsoft and other big corporations. Microsoft has recently strengthened its partnership with OpenAI and the same was revealed in a press release.