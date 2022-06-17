Elon Musk appears 10 minutes late for Twitter meeting, attends it from a hotel kitchen

Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees for the first time since he offered the deal to buy the company. Musk attended the internal meeting held on Thursday around 10 minutes late and that too from a hotel kitchen. The kitchen space was clearly visible in the background.

Reports also suggest that Musk logged in for the meeting through his smartphone. Another report stated that during the entire meeting, Musk's internet connection was disrupted and his audio kept getting muffled at several points.

This is the very first time that Musk met Twitter employees. During the meeting, the billionaire addressed several queries that Twitter staff had since the deal was offered. He shared details related to layoffs, return to office structure, ads on Twitter, and several other future plans he has in mind to grow the microblogging site.

Image: Alex Heath/The Verge

The key concern that Twitter employees usually had was about their job security. Musk didn't specifically say that there will be layoffs at Twitter in the future. The billionaire said that the company "needs to get healthy" financially and also bring the cost down. This possibly hints that there could be job cuts in the future. He also said that there needs to be some rationalization of headcount or else Twitter won't be able to grow in the future. The Tesla CEO, however, clarified that "anyone who is a signification contributor has nothing to worry about."

He also addressed the second most asked question by Twitter employees about whether they would be called back to office. Musk said that he prefers work from office structure but excellent Twitter employees can continue to work from home. "If someone can only work remotely, and they're exceptional, it wouldn't make sense to fire them," the billionaire said during the meeting.

Earlier this month, Musk sent an email to Tesla employees with the subject line "remote work is no longer acceptable". He clearly said that employees either return to office or lose their job. "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla." Musk also clarified that the office "must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state," the email stated.

