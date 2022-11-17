Elon Musk asks employees to deliver exceptional performance, work long hours or leave: Read full text 

Twitter's new chief Elon Musk wants employees to brace for the arduous times ahead. In an email to his employees, Musk said that in order to build Twitter 2.0, the employees will have to put in a lot of effort. He said that employees will have to work long hours at "high intensity". The employees were also asked to fill up a form by 3:30 AM IST. If an employee fails to do so, he or she will get the severance pay for three months.

Read Elon Musk's complete email to employees below:

A Fork in the Road

Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.

Twitter will also be much more engineering-driven. Design and product management will still be very important and report to me, but those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway. At its heart, Twitter is a software and servers company, so I think this makes sense.

If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below:

forms.gle

Anyone who has not done so by 5pm ET tomorrow (Thursday) will receive three months of severance.

Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful.

Elon

Musk previously ended the work from home regimen for employees and also asked them to spend atleast 40 hours in the office. He had ended the "days of rest "holidays for Twitter employees soon after he acquired the company.

After Musk's takeover, Twitter conducted a mass layoff which trimmed down the workforce by almost 50 per cent. He then fired a bunch of people for cribbing about him on the company's Slack channel. One of the engineers was pink slipped because he argued with him on Twitter."Employees who have criticized Elon Musk in Twitter's Slack channels were fired overnight over email," Casey Newton, a popular journalist, posted on Twitter. He revealed that employees got an email saying, "We regret to inform you that your employment is terminated immediately. "Your recent behavior has violated company policy." One of the engineers, who was fired for talking about Musk on Slack, had spent around 12 years at the company.