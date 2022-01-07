Elon Musk-backed Starlink broadband service has nearly 1.5 lakh users globally

Elon Musk-backed Space X's Starlink has over 1,45,000 users worldwide. Space X engineer Jessie Anderson during a webcast revealed the number of current Starlink broadband users in 25 countries around the world. The number has risen from the previous 1,40,000 users since November which represents a slow growth, CNBC reported. SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida carrying 49 Starlink satellites towards orbit.

SpaceX had previously noted that silicon shortages have delayed the production of Starlink user terminals which impacted its ability to fulfill orders. SpaceX currently has nearly 1,800 Starlink satellites in-orbit.

Starlink recently stopped taking pre-orders in India after a warning from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for failing to meet the regulatory requirements. Earlier this week, Starlink's country director for India, Sanjay Bhargava announced that he has stepped down from his post at the satellite broadband company. He noted that his last working day was December 31, 2021and said he was leaving the company citing personal reasons. The development came shortly after Starlink announced that it would start making refunds to people who had made pre-bookings of the satellite-broadband service in India.

Starlink had noted that the company had already received over 5000 pre-orders by October 2021. Starlink had opened its website for pre-orders for users in India in February 2021. The pre-orders were available for a refundable deposit of $99, which is approximately Rs 7300.

Studies have been carried out observing Starlink's performance data in the US and Canada in terms of speed, latency, data, accessibility, and cost. Starlink is currently available in beta in regions where it is available. Speedcheck organisation carried out tests where it found satellite-based Starlink broadband showed 50.5 Mbps download speed, 14 Mbps upload speed, and 52.5 ms latency. The US's median upload and download speeds were 13 Mbps and 50 Mbps, respectively, with 57ms latency. And the median download and upload speeds in Canada were 49 Mbps and 14 Mbps, respectively, with 52 ms latency.



