Elon Musk-backed Starlink India head Sanjay Bhargava quits: Here's the story so far

Elon Musk-backed Starlink's country director for India, Sanjay Bhargava, on Tuesday announced that he has stepped down from his post at the satellite broadband company. He noted that his last working day was December 31, 2021, and that he was leaving his post for personal reasons. The development came shortly after Starlink announced that it would start making refunds to people who had made pre-bookings of the satellite-broadband service in India.

"I have stepped down as Country Director and Chairman of the Board of Starlink India for personal reasonsmy last working day was December 31, 2021. I will have no comments for individuals and media so please respect my privacy," Bhargava said in a late Tuesday evening LinkedIn post.

Bhargava had joined SpaceX as the Country Director for Starlink in India on October 1, 2021. He has previously mentioned that worked with Elon Musk in the early 2000s when Musk came out with his digital payment platform PayPal. Bhargava was a part of the founding team of the service.

Starlink stopped taking pre-orders in India in November 2021 after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) warned the company noting that it had not acquired licenses to provide the services in the country. Starlink had noted that the company had already received over 5000 pre-orders by October 2021. Starlink had opened its website for pre-orders for users in India in February 2021. The pre-orders were available for a refundable deposit of $99, which is approximately Rs 7300.

After DoT pointed out that Starlink does not have the required licenses in the country, the government told the Parliament that it intends to apply for all the applicable licenses needed for commercial launch in India. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in a directive noted that Starlink should desist from soliciting business and related fees.

Delhi-based NGO Telecom Watchdog had earlier voiced concerns calling Starlink's method of asking for a deposit unfair, saying that DoT's actions against Elon Musk's Starlink are "highly belated and inadequate." It had also termed the company's act of taking pre-orders criminal.

Earlier in December, Bhargava noted that Starlink aims to apply for a commercial license by January 31, 2022. Starlink also prepared two guides -- one for individuals and the private sector and one for state and union territories. Bhargava noted that it is not certain when the service would roll out in India.



