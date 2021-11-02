Elon Musk-backed Starlink registers subsidiary in India, plans to operate in rural areas by mid-2022

Elon Musk-backed Starlink has registered a subsidiary in India which will allow it to start applying for licenses. Starlink's India unit, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, will enable the company to further the regulatory processes which it requires to operate in the country. Country director for Starlink in India, Sanjay Bhargava, in a LinkedIn post, detailed Starlink's plans for India.

"Pleased to share that SpaceX now has a 100 per cent owned subsidiary in India," The name is SSCPL - Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited and the incorporation date is Nov 1, 2021. We can now start applying for licenses, open bank accounts, etc," Bhargava said.



Starlink plans to carry on the business of telecommunication services including satellite broadband internet services, content storage and streaming, multimedia communication, among others, according to the company filing seen by Reuters. Starlink noted in the presentation that it will focus on catalysing rural development through its broadband services. Once it gets permission, Starlink will start giving 100 devices for free to schools in Delhi and nearby rural districts. It will then target 12 rural districts across India. The company aims to have around 2 lakh Starlink devices in India by December 2022, 80 per cent of which will be in rural districts.

Earlier this year, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directed SpaceX to acquire the required licenses before offering any service in the country. DoT sought details for its plans in India, and to understand if the company requires an internet service provider (ISP) and very small aperture terminal (VSAT) service authorisations, or if it requires one license to offer high-speed satellite internet services. "DoT has no objections to SpaceX offering the Starlink satellite internet service in India. But it must comply with the laws of the land and seek an appropriate license and other authorisations before offering the service to Indian consumers," a source had told ET.

Despite facing regulatory hurdles, Starlink's website for pre-orders, which will be completely refundable, is still functioning for Indian users, while some reports have noted that the broadband services will start their operations in India next year after the company gets the required licenses for the same. Starlink has received over 5000 pre-orders for devices in India. Starlink's representatives are reportedly planning to work with NITI Aayog to identify 12 rural districts, three from each region including the West, East, North, and South to offer internet services.



