Elon Musk bans Twitter account ElonJet that he had promised not to ban, threatens to sue its creator

Twitter has suspended the account of Elon Jet, a user who was closely tracking the movements of Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, and the new owner of Twitter. The account was suspended after Musk tweeted that his free speech extended to accounts following his movements, even if it posed a "direct personal safety risk."

In a separate tweet, Musk clarified that accounts that "doxxed" individuals by posting real-time location information would be suspended, as it violated individuals' physical safety. This comes after an incident where a car-carrying American rapper Lil Nas X was followed by a "crazy stalker" who thought it was Musk's car. The stalker, identified as Jack Sweeney, was allegedly the owner of the Elon Jet account. Musk said that legal action was being taken against Sweeney and any organisations that supported harm to his family. Notably, the Twitter account belonging to Sweeney has also been suspended.

The Verge points out that Twitter quietly restricted tweets by ElonJet that was tracking Musk's private jet. Sweeney even alleged that Twitter shadow-banned his accounts to reduce the visibility of the posts. Sweeney told The Verge that he did not receive any communications from Twitter "besides the default suspension warning." He said the suspension might be related to "my news over the weekend," referring to his shadow-ban allegations.

Twitter has also updated its "Private Information policy" to prohibit sharing someone else's live location. A tweet by the company notes, "When someone shares an individual's live location on Twitter, there is an increased risk of physical harm. Moving forward, we'll remove Tweets that share this information, and accounts dedicated to sharing someone else's live location will be suspended."

Twitter clarifies that users can still share their own live location on the platform. Content that shares location information related to a public engagement or event, such as a concert or political event, is permitted.