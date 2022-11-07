Elon Musk bans verified Twitter accounts impersonating him, asks $8 to get access back

Elon Musk has gone full out since he took over Twitter weeks ago. The billionaire has laid off nearly 50 per cent of the workforce, which accounts for around 3700, without any prior notice. Besides laying off almost the entire India team and thousands globally, Musk is bringing in various changes. Starting with banning accounts impersonating other people, even if the accounts are verified.

Twitter has banned few verified accounts with millions of followers. The latest account to be suspended is that of US-based comedian Kathy Griffin, who was impersonating Musk just for fun. Griffin had 2 million followers on Twitter and was verified. That's not it. Musk also got another account with over 90,000 followers on Twitter and a blue tick banned. Again, for impersonating him.

The verified @iawoolford account of Ian Woolford, an American Australian Hindi professor at La Trobe University in Melbourne, tweeted jokes in hindi. Woolford was impersonating Musk using the Twitter boss profile photo.

Musk, however, says that if Griffin pays $8 he will get the account unblocked. "But if she really wants her account back, she can have it" .. "for $8," he said responding to another Twitter user. Well, Musk has been asking for $8 from everyone and anyone. Twitter has confirmed that it will be charging $8 from users who want a blue tick, less ads and premium services. The paid verification subscription is already available in select countries and is coming to India in "less than a month".

Commenting on banning accounts impersonating, Musk said, "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended." "Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue," the billionaire added. Additionally, Musk also said "any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark."

Meanwhile, Twitter is calling some laid off employees to return. Reports suggest that the company fired these employees by mistake.