Elon Musk becomes first ever person to lose $200 billion after Twitter takeover 

Twitter's new chief, Elon Musk, has lost close to $200 billion. He has become the first person in history to lose the whopping amount, Bloomberg has reported. Musk was the second person after Jeff Bezos with more than $200 billion of personal fortune. Interestingly, Musk had risen to the top spot of billionaires in January 2021. Tesla's decline in shares contributed to Musk's plummeting wealth.

As per a Bloomberg report, Musk's shares peaked at 340 billion in November 2021. However, since then, he hasn't seen any gains. After Jeff Bezos, Musk became the second person to acquire $200 billion. Musk was at the top of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, but has since been overtaken by LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault. Musk's net worth was previously $338billion.It has now dropped to $132billion.

Tesla's shares declined after Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal."Don't be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognise that," Musk was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Twitter's future has been in jeopardy ever since Musk took over the company. He fired the top executives, including the CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO New Segal and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Post which, Musk also fired almost 50 per cent of its workforce.

In other news, Musk is ready to step down as the CEO of Tesla and Twitter. He has reportedly found a new CEO for Tesla but still looking for a new Twitter CEO.

Musk is currently the interim CEO of the company but plans to leave as soon as he finds someone foolish enough to fill his space. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,"he said. Musk had previously said that he does not want to be a CEO of any of his companies.

Musk conducted a poll on Twitter wanting to know if he should step down as the Twitter CEO. As expected, the polls suggested that he should resign In a separate tweet, Musk also said that he will step down as the Twitter CEO only if he finds someone foolish enough to take up the role.