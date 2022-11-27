Elon Musk begins hiring for Twitter 2.0 after firing nearly 5000 employees, reveals future plans

Elon Musk is building Twitter from scratch. After firing nearly 5000 employees over the period of one month, Musk reveals that Twitter is hiring again and this time for Twitter 2.0. The billionaire took to the micro-blogging platform on the weekend and revealed future plans and new features coming very soon. Musk also revealed recruitment plans, since he has fired more than half of the staff.

On Sunday, the new Twitter boss said that he has started recruiting for his Twitter 2.0 -- The Everything App. Responding to one of the tweets, Musk added that "world-class software aces are joining Twitter". Well, the move comes after thousands of software engineers left Twitter voluntarily after Musk's "ultimatum" email in which he asked employees to click on YES if they are ready for a "hardcore" work culture.

Many software engineers didn't click on YES and decided to leave the company with severance pay. After nearly 1200 software engineers quit, Musk started asking the remaining employees with coding knowledge to meet him. In a recently held meeting where Musk said that "significant portions of the technology stack need to be rebuilt from scratch". At one point, he said it would be a good idea to "somewhat decentralize[] things by setting up engineering teams in Japan, India, Indonesia, and Brazil." Twitter's human resource team is said to be actively hiring for engineering and sales roles globally.

Musk also said that Twitter's user active minutes are at an all-time high and "monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) have crossed a quarter-billion mark". He also claimed that "hate speech impressions are lower, reported impersonation spiked and then fall." The Twitter boss also said that new user signups are also at an "all-time high".

Musk also revealed that the focus with Twitter 2.0 will be more on video and advertising as entertainment. Some of the other features that Twitter users will get to see very soon are – encrypted DMs, long form tweets, relaunch of Blue verified, and payments. Twitter recently recalled Blue verification that it rolled out to select users. Musk is said to relaunch the Blue verification once again, officially, on December 2.