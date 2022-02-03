Elon Musk blocks teen who demanded $50000 to stop tracking his private jet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now blocked the teen who demanded $50,000 for tracking his private jet. Musk had offered $5000 to a teen named Jack Sweeney to stop him from tracking his private jets. The teen refused the offer and demanded $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37.55 lakh). However, Sweeney has not heard from Musk ever since he quoted the amount. And now it has been reported that Musk has blocked Sweeney on Twitter.

As per The Guardian, Musk had initially offered $5000 to delete the Twitter account called Elonjet that tracks his private jet.However, Sweeney who runs the account denied the offer and quoted $50,000 instead. Musk had reportedly denied paying him that amount and has now blocked him on the microblogging site. Musk had initiated a conversation with Sweeney on Twitter DM last November.

A report by Protocol had previously revealed that @ElonJet is one of 15 flight-tracking accounts Sweeney has created. The account is run by bots which he has programmed to track planes every time they take off and land. Sweeney not only tracked the private jets of Musk but also of high-profile people, including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. However, the account Elonjet, which primarily tracks Musk's planes, has the highest followers. If figures are anything to go by, the account has more than 83000 followers.



Sweeney had quoted a huge amount because he claimed that he had worked hard on the account. "I understand your view, but I hope that you would see my interest because I have been developing this since I was only in high school," Sweeney had reportedly told Musk. Sweeny claims to be a Musk fan told the publication that he has no issues with being ghosted by Musk. He revealed that he has benefitted a lot from @ElonJet and the other accounts. He has got huge followers on social media, learned how to code, and even bagged a part-time job at UberJets as an application developer. Sweeney is just happy that he has got to converse with the man he has ardently fanboyed over for so many years. He also said that it knows why Musk has become silent after agreeing to pay him the money. It is because he is holidaying in Hawaii and who better than Sweeney would know about it?