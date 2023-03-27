Elon Musk bought Twitter 5 months ago for $44 billion and now it is $20 bn company, here is what happened

Whether you accept it or not, Elon Musk and his Twitter purchase deal have been the most talked-about topic in the last six months. It has been exactly 5 months since the billionaire purchased the microblogging platform, and a lot has happened since then. In fact, Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion after months of negotiation, but today the company's value is only $20 billion, which is less than half of the original price. Wondering what happened in the last five months? Well, the answer is: a lot.

Musk acquired Twitter on October 27, 2022, and soon after, he took charge as the CEO, replacing the then CEO Parag Agrawal. Alongside Agrawal, the billionaire also fired several top-level executives, including the former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde and more.

Currently, Musk, who owns four other companies, is the CEO of Twitter, but he wishes to step down from the position by the end of the year. He is already looking for a new Twitter CEO. However, Musk is clear that he doesn't want to give full power to the new CEO. Instead, he will continue to head the software and server teams. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Musk wrote in one of his previous tweets.

While what happens at the end of the year and whether Musk gives away the position of Twitter CEO or not is yet to be seen, what has happened in the last five months has changed Twitter's fate entirely. The company's value has dropped more than half in the last few months, down from $44 billion to $20 billion, which Musk possibly never wanted. But it is what it is, and Twitter is now worth $20 billion, despite cutting thousands of jobs, selling office furniture, laying off janitors, or introducing the Blue subscription, and so on.

One of the biggest reasons behind Twitter's value dropping by half is advertisers pulling back. It is said that more than half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers in September stopped spending on the platform in the first weeks of January. According to a report from CNN, around 625 of the top 1,000 Twitter advertisers, including major brands like Coca-Cola, Unilever, Jeep, Wells Fargo, and Merck, had pulled their ad dollars as of January. Though Musk is trying his best to bring back advertisers to the platform and rebuild Twitter all over again. In December last year, Musk also thanked advertisers for returning to the platform. In fact, there was a point when Apple almost stopped its advertising on Twitter but later resumed its ads on the platform. The same goes for Amazon.

Even though some advertisers are coming back, more than half of them have pulled out their ads from the platform. To make up for the loss, Musk fired more than half of the workforce, including hundreds from India. As part of cost-cutting measures, the billionaire also stopped paying rent in some locations and started auctioning office furniture and kitchen appliances. So much so that Musk also discontinued the free lunch/food service at Twitter, which was introduced by co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Meanwhile, one of the richest people in the world has also introduced Blue subscription, which requires users to pay to get a blue tick next to their name. The company has announced that starting April 1, 2023, all current Twitter accounts with a blue tick but without the paid subscription will lose their tick marks. So, anyone who needs the blue tick and access to the edit button, long-form tweets, and so on will need to pay $8 and buy the Blue subscription.

Despite the dropping worth, Musk seems to be hopeful about Twitter's worth and is working with remaining employees to release new updates and features to enhance the overall user experience every passing week. So, it is yet to be seen where Twitter is positioned in another 5 months from now.