Elon Musk changed mind about buying Twitter because he feared about World War III

Although it is now confirmed that Elon Musk is not buying Twitter, and probably doesn't want to buy it, the jury is still out on why he changed his mind. Like literally, the case is in court with Musk and Twitter trying to fight it out with the help of lawyers. Now, a new report based on a text message Elon Musk sent to one of his bankers, says that Musk backed out of the Twitter deal because he feared that World War III was about to break due to the situation in Ukraine. In fact, so apprehensive Musk seemed that he believed the announcement of a World War III declaration would be made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While Musk cited insufficient information provided by Twitter about spam bots as the reason behind the cancellation of the deal, there could be more to the matter. A new report has cited that the real reason why Musk dropped the idea of taking over Twitter was because he thought World War III was in the offing. He sent a text to one of the Morgan Stanley bankers stating that he was thinking of pulling out of the Twitter deal because of the possibility of World War III.

As per Ars Technica, Musk's text to Morgan Stanley banker was read out by Twitter lawyer Bill Savitt during a court hearing. "Let's slow down for just a few days. Putin's speech tomorrow is really important. It won't make sense to buy Twitter if we're heading into World War III," Musk reportedly wrote to Morgan Stanley's head of global technology investment banking, Michael Grimes.

Musk in his text message was referring to the May 9 speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lawyer of Musk called out Twitter for reading out his text message during a court session, as per Business Insider report. His lawyer said that "the characterization of the texts in court was utter nonsense, as the full text chain shows. The full text chain is expected to be filed on the court docket next week," he said. The lawyer further added that any entrepreneur will be alarmed if there is a war-like situation. "Any businessman would be anxious about the impact of a potential war on the stock market," he said.

Musk backed out of the $44 billion Twitter deal after making big claims about how he wanted to buy the site to save civilisation. He even offered people like former US President Donald Trump, currently banned on Twitter, an option to return to the social media site. After announcing his purchase of Twitter, Musk also criticised some of the top Twitter executives like Vijaya Gadde on social media. But two months later, Musk said that he was no longer interested in Twitter because the website, according to him, had lied to him about the number of bots and spam. Twitter is now suing Musk to enforce the purchase deal he had made with the website.