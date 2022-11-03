Elon Musk completes one week at Twitter: What has happened so far, what is going on

Elon Musk has just completed one week at Twitter, but a lot of things have already happened that are either good or bad. Musk has already fired top executives, given a job threat to employees for not meeting deadlines for latest changes, and it now reportedly plans to fire half of Twitter's workforce by November 4. Musk also has plans to re-consider all the banned accounts on Twitter, and to implement new features. Here is everything that has happened so far and what is going on.

Elon Musk completes one week at Twitter: 10 things he has done so far or plans to do

Fired top executives at Twitter

After taking over Twitter, Musk immediately fired the company's CEO Parag Agrawal and its policy chief Vijaya Gadde, along with Twitter CFO Ned Segal.

To cut off half of Twitter workforce

The Verge has reported that Musk will soon be meeting with advisors to finalize a plan to fire around 3,800 employees. Though, Bloomberg is claiming that 3,700 would get laid off soon.

The cited source says that Elon Musk has planned to announce layoffs on Friday, and give 60 days of severance pay to affected workers. He is also reportedly planning to end Twitter's policy that lets employees work from home permanently.

A threat order to Twitter employees

Some of the Twitter engineers have been asked to work 12 hours a day and seven days a week, according to information shared by CNBC sources. The managers at Twitter have told employees that they will have to work extra hours to meet Elon Musk's tight deadline for changes.

As of now, no discussions about "overtime pay or comp time, or about job security" have been done with those who have been asked to work overtime. The engineers have reportedly been given a deadline of early November and if they fail to meet the requirements, then they might lose their job.

Trump and others will have to wait for unban

The banned accounts will have to wait for a longer time to come back to Twitter because Elon Musk has reportedly asserted that "it will take some weeks to assemble a new council to review bans and create a new content policy." But, there is no guarantee that all the banned accounts will return to the platform.

Twitter Edit button

There are reports claiming that Elon Musk is planning to offer users a long-requested feature for free and that is Edit button. This will soon be removed from Twitter Blue subscription and everyone will get access to this at no extra cost, as per reports.

Paywalled video plan for Twitter

Twitter is also said to be working on a feature that will allow you to upload videos and even charge viewers to check out them. but, the company will also take a small cut, according to an internal email obtained by The Washington Post. This feature might be called Paywalled Video, and the cited source reported that Musk wants this feature to be ready in one to two weeks.

Twitter Blue subscription to get major changes

-Elon Musk has confirmed that it will increase the price of Twitter Blue subscription and users will soon be charge $8 per month, which is around Rs 600 in India when converted.

-The membership will give users priority in replies, mentions and search. Musk is also promising to offer "Half as many ads" with the plan. It will also include the ability to post long video and audio. Additionally, the plan will also offer the ability to bypass the paywall on articles from certain publishers. All the public figures will also get a secondary tag below the name, which is currently the case for only politicians. The verified users will also get Blue tick back with this subscription.

- Elon Musk reportedly has plans to increase the price of the Twitter Blue subscription and revise the verification process for Blue tick by early November. The new boss of Twitter has reportedly given Twitter engineers a deadline of November 7 to make the latest changes or they will lose their jobs. The deadline could also be for other tasks.

Twitter Blue tick

-People who want Blue tick will have to buy the Twitter Blue subscription every month. The subscription isn't currently available in all regions, but Musk has confirmed on Twitter it will soon be made available to all countries. Elon Musk has confirmed that the platform is revamping verification process and the details for the same are expected to be revealed soon.

Vine could return to Twitter

-Elon Musk ran a poll on Twitter, asking users to tell him whether they want Vine back on Twitter. Around 70 percent of four million people voted "Yes." This suggests that Vine could make a return to the platform.

- For those who don't know, Vine was a short-form video hosting service, which was founded in 2012. It was later acquired by Twitter. It was launched way before TikTok and people loved the idea of sharing six-second-long looping video clips.

Character limit expansion for tweets, Explore page

Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter needs to have "long-form tweets," which is due for a long time now. A user asked Musk if Twitter "can get rid of character limits or at least expand it." To this question, Musk said, "Absolutely." At the moment, Twitter supports 280 character limit per tweet. This will likely be expanded, but it is unknown when the update will arrive. Also, those who will log out from Twitter will be redirected to Explore page to access trending tweets and news stories.