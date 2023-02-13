Elon Musk congratulated on ditching Salesforce as Sridhar Vembu Pitches Made-in-India Zoho

Musk has been on a mission to revamp his $44 billion acquired microblogging site ever since he took over. In the past couple of months, he has done so by making penny-pinching efforts like slashing 50 per cent of the workforce, lapsing rent payments of the offices, and suspending food expenses. All in an effort to stop Twitter from 'bleeding', as he describes it and the latest on that front is the removal of a Salesforce software that Twitter employees use for tracking issues involving users and with the service itself.

This news was first reported by Fortune on February 9, citing an internal memo on Slack that was seen by the publication.

Sridhar Vembu of Zoho shared the report and congratulated Musk on Twitter while pitching his company, Zoho. Vembu tweeted,"@elonmusk Congratulations on getting rid of bloated and expensive Salesforce software. We at Zoho would be very happy to serve you. We spend a lot more on R&D than on marketing and we pass on the savings to customers. And I still write code - working on a compiler! 🙏"

Vembu's comment did not spark any reply from the ever-prompt Musk but saw support from India Twitterati.

Zoho is an Indian multinational technology company that makes computer software and web-based business tools. It is best known for its online office suite offering Zoho Office Suite. Vembu is known for his social entrepreneurship. Former Qualcomm engineer started Zoho in 1996 when it was known as Advanet before being renamed in 2009. He started offices in rural Mathalamparai, Tenkasi district, Tamil Nadu, and in suburban Renigunta, Andhra Pradesh.

According to Forbes, Vembu is the 55th richest person in India with a net worth of $3.75 billion, as of 2021. The same year he was awarded India's fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.