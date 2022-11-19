Elon Musk convinced Sales head to stay back in Twitter a week ago, now he fires her

Twitter's head of ad sales seems to have left the company even after Musk convinced her to stay. As per reports, Robin Wheeler had resigned a week ago but Musk convinced her to stay which led to a change in her plan. However, now Wheeler seems to have finally parted ways with the company.

Popular tech journalist Casey Newton reported that Wheeler had been fired from the company. "Multiple ex-Twitter sources telling me that Robin Wheeler, the sales leader who Musk begged to stay at the company days ago when she tried to resign, has now been fired."

However, the reason behind her dismissal was not revealed. Soon after Newton's tweet, Wheeler also tweeted saying, "To the team and my clients….you were always my first and only priority." She also added a salute emoji alongside her tweet. The Verge reached out to her for comment but she did not reveal that she was fired.

Twitter's future looks bleak as more and more employees leave the organisation. In the worst ever layoffs conducted in the tech industry, Twitter parted ways with close to 3700 employees. Then, the mass resignations followed after Elon Musk's mail about hardcore work culture reached the employees. They were given an option to either commit to Musk's arduous work regime or leave with severance pay. Most employees chose the latter and left the company.

The employees decided to leave after Musk sent an email titled Ä fork in the road"on Wednesday. In the email, Musk ordered the employees to sign an online form by 3:30 AM IST today committing to "long hours at high intensity." "If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below," the email read. Musk also mentioned that Twitter will need to be extremely hardcore, which means the employees will have to work long hours at high intensity.

Before Musk acquired Twitter, the company had close to 7500 employees but the workforce was slashed by almost 50 per cent during the mass layoffs. Now, with more employees leaving the company, Twitter will shrink by a whopping 88 per cent. The final attrition result is yet to be seen.

Musk, however, remains unfazed by the mass resignations. He tweeted saying that is not bothered because the good people are staying.

