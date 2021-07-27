Elon Musk criticises Apple App Store's walled garden, use of cobalt in batteries

Tesla CEO Elon Musk during an Earnings Call on Monday hinted at Apple's App Store policy calling it a walled garden hinting at its anti-competitive behaviour. Apple's walled garden refers to the strict App Store policy in which Apple controls what can be downloaded from the App Store. Apple has been under scrutiny because of its App Store policy that further got highlighted after the Epic Games- App Store lawsuit.

"I think we want to emphasize that our goal is to support the advent of sustainable energy. It is not to create a walled garden and use that to bludgeon our competitors which is used by some companies," CNBC quoted Musk who then fake coughed and said "Apple."

Musk also criticised Apple's usage of cobalt in batteries, cell phones and laptops. He also said that there is a misperception that Tesla uses a lot of cobalt, used in smartphones and electric cars. "Apple uses I think almost 100 per cent cobalt in their batteries and cell phones and laptops, but Tesla uses no cobalt in the iron-phosphate packs, and almost none in the nickel-based chemistries. On a weighted-average basis, we might use 2% cobalt compared to say, Apple's 100% cobalt. Anyway, so it's just really not a factor," Musk said.

Apple has been questioned for its usage of cobalt in the past that requires mining. Apple has however stated elimination of mining as its long-term objective.

Reports have confirmed that Apple is working on a self-driving vehicle that would let users reach their destination with little or no engagement. Reuters has noted that the speculated electric car could launch by 2024 bu ANalyst Ming Chu Kuo has notes that Apple will not launch what she speculates could be the next star product until 2025 or 2027.

9to5Mac reported that Apple has hired employees from Tesla over the years calling it the Tesla graveyard at one point. Musk in the past has also said that he had reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook during the "darkest days" of building the Model 3, but that Tim Cook did not respond to his email. "During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting," Musk had written in a tweet.



