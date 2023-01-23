Elon Musk criticises Covid vaccines and says he felt like dying after his second booster shot

Elon Musk's tweets and statements are often making headlines. The billionaire often uses the platform to share his views on certain issues, update people about the latest developments at Twitter, indulge in some banter with netizens, and so on. Recently, Musk shared his experience of getting the second Covid vaccine booster shot and said that he 'felt like dying' after receiving the jab.

Elon Musk criticises Covid booster shot

While replying to a tweet about the side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines, Musk wrote that he had major side effects after receiving his second Covid booster shot.

"I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno," he wrote.

When a user asked Musk why he had taken the second booster shot in the first place, the entrepreneur replied, "Was required to visit Tesla Giga Berlin. Not my choice."

In another tweet, Musk added that his cousin, who was at the best of his health, suffered myocarditis and had to visit the hospital.

"And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital," the Twitter-owner wrote.

Musk also revealed that he got infected with Covid before the vaccines came out and that earlier it was just a 'mild cold'. He then says how he took the first vaccine with no side-effects except for his arm hurting briefly and while the first booster was okay, the second one 'crushed him'.

"I had OG C19 before vaccines came out and it was basically a mild cold. Then had J&J vaccine with no bad effects, except my arm hurt briefly. First mRNA booster was ok, but the second one crushed me," he wrote.

Musk's Twitter to fire more employees?

A couple of days back, reports surfaced that Elon Musk might fire more people in the coming weeks. Reports suggest that Musk might layoff people from Twitter's product division. However, other departments might also be affected. The company is reportedly even auctioning surplus office items in an attempt to reduce expenses.

Twitter's workforce was decreased dramatically after Musk's takeover. The Tesla and Space X owner bought Twitter in a USD 44 billion deal last year. One of his first steps as the new owner was to fire existing top level executives, including the then-CEO. The series of layoffs and resignations then began and Twitter is no longer the place it used to be.