Elon Musk denies rumour that Donald Trump encouraged him to buy Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump might have a huge role to play in Elon Musk's Twitter takeover. As per the CEO of Truth social media app, Trump had quietly encouraged Musk to buy Twitter. Trump, who was permanently banned from Twitter for inciting riots against the Capitol Hill building, has now refused to return to the platform. Trump has said that he is happy on his own social media platform called Truth. However, rumours are rife that Trump will make a comeback as soon as Musk's $44 billion deal closes.

Update: Elon Musk denies rumour. He said, "This is false. I've had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social" in one of his latest tweet.

Truth social media app CEO Devin Nunes said during an appearance on Fox Business Network that Trump had encouraged Musk to buy Twitter. "President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it because the goal of our company is really to build a community where people are in a family-friendly, safe environment," he said.

Nunes said the reason why Trump encouraged Musk to buy was to take on tech tyrants. This report surfaced after Trump confessed that he had no interest in returning to Twitter."I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," Trump had told Fox News.

Nunes further added that they were in favour of people like Musk."That's why we encouraged Elon Musk to buy it, because someone has to take on these tech tyrants. Donald Trump wanted to make sure that the American people got their voice back and that the internet was open and that's what we are doing." Musk claims to be a free speech saviour and wants to make Twitter a free platform.

Nunes also revealed that conservatives were censored on Twitter but they get more engagement on Truth. Interestingly, the Truth social app is topping the Apple App Store chats and the news was celebrated on Twitter by Musk. "Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech," Musk tweeted. "Should be called Trumpet instead!"