Elon Musk does not know about Twitter banning tweets linking to BBC documentary in India

This is not the first time that Twitter has banned or blocked something at the explicit request of the Indian government. The social media site in recent days has banned and blocked several tweets that contained links to a controversial BBC documentary titled India: The Modi Question. The tweets, some of them from Members of Parliament, were blocked and banned after Indian government sent a request to Twitter on January 20. However, this is the first time that Twitter under Elon Musk, who has advocated unimpeded free speech, has taken such a step. Consequently, there are several reports highlighting the gap between what Musk says and what Twitter is doing. Now CEO Musk has responded.

With hundreds of users sharing reports about Twitter blocking and banning BBC documentary links, and seeking Elon Musk's comments on it, the Twitter CEO has said that he is not aware of the issue. Elon Musk, when he bought Twitter, said that he was buying the social media site because he wanted it to be a platform for absolute free speech. Given Elon Musk' stance on absolute free speech, many have questioned him and Twitter about blocking of links to the BBC documentary.

However, despite the conversation around the topic, Musk claims that he has no idea about it. Responding to a tweet, he said: "First, I've heard. It is not possible for me to fix every aspect of Twitter worldwide overnight, while still running Tesla and SpaceX, among other things."

Interestingly, in this instance he has not written his most-used phrase — "looking into it" — with which he responds to even trivial and trifling issues highlighted by even unknown Twitter users.

Essentially, what Musk is saying is that even though hundreds of people have tagged him on this matter, including people like Edward Snowden and influential Silicon Valley journalists, he is not aware of any banning or blocking done by his company in India. He also highlights that he is too busy a man for certain matters because he runs three companies — Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter — at the same time.

While the controversial BBC documentary is not banned in India, government officials have moved quickly to check its spread on social media. They have reportedly contacted big technology firms, directing them to block or remove references and links to the documentary. The officials have reportedly referred to the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that aims to damage the reputation of the Indian Prime Minister.

The gap between Musk's talk and Twitter's deeds was first highlighted by The Intercept, which noted that the case of this documentary has become a test for Elon Musk. This is because Musk has often talked about the value of upholding absolute free speech. In fact, in recent months, Twitter has worked with some US journalists to create and expose "Twitter Files" that detail how the company earlier — before Musk bought it — blocked, banned and censored tweets and users at the request of the US government.

Google's YouTube is another tech company that has gone after the BBC documentary. However, the company says that it has taken down the footage due to a copyright issue. YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon told The Intercept that the documentary had been removed from the platform because of a copyright claim by the BBC. The spokesperson, however, declined to comment on takedown orders by the Indian government.