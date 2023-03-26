Elon Musk emails Twitter employees at 2:30 am to tell them that office is not optional, details here

It isn't unusual for Elon Musk to email his employees in the middle of the night. The new Twitter owner often shares important information related to the company with a late-night email. Recently, as per reports, Musk reminded his Twitter employees that coming to offices is 'not optional' after noticing that one of the company's offices in San Francisco was 'half empty' the day before.

Elon Musk's email to employees at 2:30 am

According to a Fortune.com report originally attributed to Platformer's managing editor, Zo Schiffer's tweet, Musk mailed Twitter employees at 2:30 am saying that 'office is not optional'. Further in the email, he wrote that Twitter's office in San Francisco was 'half empty the day before'.

Ever since Musk took over as Twitter's new CEO, the company has undergone a number of radical changes. The workforce being reduced to around 2,000 from the previous 7,500 employees is one of them.

Layoffs at Twitter

Layoffs at Twitter have been happening at a robust speed ever since Musk took over as its new CEO. The first thing that the Tesla owner did after assuming his new role was to fire the company's previous CEO, Parag Agrawal, along with some other Senior Executives.

The layoffs at Twitter began in early November when around 3,700 employees were shown the exit door as Musk tried to cut the company's costs. The layoffs continued until this year with the latest round taking place just last month.

In a surprise move, Musk had fired nearly 200 people in the last week of February. It was reported that product managers, data scientists and engineers were mostly impacted by the move. Reports also stated that the monetisation infrastructure team was reduced to fewer than eight people from 30. Twitter Blue head Esther Crawford was also laid off despite being committed to helping Musk build Twitter 2.0. A picture of her had also gone viral on social media that showed her taking a nap in a sleeping bag at Twitter's office. Several Twitter employees had found out that they were being let go when they were denied access to their work laptops and emails.

What's new at Twitter?

Twitter will soon be taking away legacy blue tick marks from people. The legacy blue ticks are the ones that some people got as a mark of their authenticity. Prior to Musk's taking over Twitter, the precious blue tick was reserved for a selected number of people who met a certain criteria. There was no charge for the same. However, after Musk's takeover, anybody can buy the blue tick by subscribing to Twitter Blue. That's not all, people can also hide the fact that they have bought the blue tick by subscribing to Twitter Blue.