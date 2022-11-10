Elon Musk ends work from home for Twitter employees, asks them to prepare for difficult days

Twitter's new Chief, Elon Musk has addressed the staff for the first time since his takeover via an email. In his letter to his employees, Musk has reportedly talked about ending the "work from home" regime permanently. He has also asked employees to brace for "difficult times ahead". Musk had previously eliminated "days of rest" from the calendars of Twitter employees. The "days of rest" are monthly days that employees can take to rest and recharge.

As per Bloomberg News, Elon Musk sent the first official message to the Twitter employees about how the economic environment in the US would impact the company. Musk said that there was no other way to "sugarcoat". Musk reportedly asked the employees to work for 40 hours a week and he has ended remote work for employees. He has said that he would only let employees work remotely on a case-by-case basis.

"The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed," Musk's email to his employees, which was obtained by Bloomberg, read. In another message he added that "over the next few days, the absolute top priority is finding and suspending any verified bots/trolls/spam."

Elon Musk is not a huge fan of working from home. To recall, Musk had asked the Tesla employees to return to the office. He threatened employees with dire consequences if they failed to return to the office. In an email to the Tesla employees, Musk had informed employees that they can no longer work from home.He said in the email, "anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla."

Musk further elaborated that the office "must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example, being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state."

Meanwhile, Musk's latest Twitter Blue subscription plan, which went live on the platform, has wreaked havoc on the platform. Several imposters impersonated famous personalities and attempted to mislead the other users. Musk's new verification plan makes it difficult for people to distinguish between an original profile and a fake profile. That is primarily because anybody who is willing to pay $8 or Rs 650 can get a Blue tick on Twitter.

