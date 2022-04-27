Elon Musk explains what he means by free speech, hints at less censorship on Twitter

Free speech. You must be reading and hearing this word more than ever now, thanks to Elon Musk, who recently bought Twitter because he felt the microblogging platform does not allow free speech. The Tesla CEO has time and again explained why free speech is necessary for Twitter — one of the most influential social network websites. But his words and intent could still not convince some people. For them, Musk has come up with a clarification on what he means by the word "free speech."

"By "free speech", I simply mean that which matches the law," said Musk on Twitter. "I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people."

This tweet was in reply to his previous tweet that said, "The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all." Basically, Musk criticised people who were criticising his move. Among these critics were human rights groups as well, who said that allowing free speech without any guidelines would lead to an explosion of hate speech content on the platform. Because free speech means no censorship in true means. Some of the people who were in favour also needed some kind of reassurance from Musk because Twitter has had a terrible hate speech problem and free speech, if implemented in its true form, would just aggravate that.