Elon Musk feels not restricting his children's social media use have been a mistake, here is what he said

Twitter-owner Elon Musk has time and again made headlines for his bizarre comments and tweets. The billionaire, who is father to nine kids, recently said at an event that he has never limited his children's social media use. However, he feels that it might have been a mistake.

Elon Musk talks about limiting his kids' social media use

Speaking at the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, Elon Musk said, "I have not tried to restrict social media for my kids and that might have been mistake."

He further added that he thinks that his kids have been 'programmed' by Reddit and YouTube and that he would have liked to keep tabs on what they were watching.

"They have been programmed by Reddit and YouTube. I would limit social media a bit more than in the past and watch what they are watching," he said.

On ChatGPT and AI

The Tesla co-founder also spoke about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and said that it is something we should be 'concerned about'. He further added that there should be some regulations in place regarding AI as if something goes awry, 'the reaction might be too slow from a regulatory stand point'.

The billionaire feels that ChatGPT has shown the world how advanced AI really is. He said, "We have to be attentive to the safety of AI. ChatGPT has illustrated how advanced AI has become. It has been advanced for a while but It just didnt have a user interface that was accessible to people."

Musk was one of the co-founders of ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI, back in 2015. However, he had pulled out of the company because his other two companies, Tesla and Space X were also working on AI technologies.

Musk's recent tweet

Musk's recent tweet garnered a lot of attention as the billionaire shared a picture of Twitter's 'new CEO'. He shared a picture of his Shiba Inu dog, Floki sitting on the CEO's chair. In the picture, Floki is seen wearing Twitter branded black T-shirt with CEO written on it.

Sharting the picture, Musk wrote, "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing". In another tweet, he added that the new CEO of Twitter is much better than the "other" guy. He is most probably referring to Twitter's ex-CEO, Parag Agrawal. Musk had fired Parag Agrawal after he bought Twitter in a deal valued at USD 44 billion last year.