Elon Musk feels Twitter is dying, suggests some changes to make it more relevant

Twitter welcomed Elon Musk as a board member last week and the billionaire promised to bring some significant changes to the platform in the days to come. Musk, now the largest shareholder in Twitter, suggests a fresh set of changes for Twitter Blue users. In addition, he also feels Twitter is dying.

In one of his latest tweets, the Tesla CEO asks users if Twitter is "dying". He feels that because most "top" accounts with maximum followers tweet "rarely and post very little content". Musk highlighted that Taylor Swift, with 90.3 million followers, hasn't "posted anything in 3 months". He also said, Justin Bieber, who has 114.4 million followers, "only posted once this entire year".

Changes for Twitter Blue users

Musk suggests some changes to make the platform more relevant. These changes mostly cover Twitter Blue subscribers. The subscription is currently available in select markets including -- United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The paid subscription is likely to be released in India soon.

The billionaire believes users who sign up for Twitter Blue should pay significantly less to use the service. Currently, the subscription price is set at $2.99 a month. "Price should probably be ~$2/month, but paid 12 months up front & account doesn't get checkmark for 60 days (watch for credit card chargebacks) & suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam," Musk noted in one of his tweets.

He also suggests that the Blue users should get an authentication checkmark and an option to pay in local currency. Musk also proposed an option to pay with dogecoin and asked Twitter users for their views. For the unaware, the microblogging site already allows users to tip their favorite content creators using bitcoin.

The Tesla CEO believes there should be no ads. "And no ads," Musk said. "The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive," he noted in one of the tweets.

The edit button is also coming soon. It was after Musk was on board as one of the board members that Twitter announced the coming of the edit button. It was said that it is Musk behind bringing the much-awaited edit option, which Twitter avoided for a very long time. Twitter will release the edit button first for Blue users, followed by the general users later this year.

